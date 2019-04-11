|
|
Arlene Palomar, nee Gutierrez, 86, lifelong resident of Chicago, passed away April 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Carlos "Charlie"; loving mother of Gloria Medel, David (Sue) Velez, Maria (Gregory) Jones and the late Leonard (Danette) Palomar; cherished grandmother of Fernando "Litz" (Wendy) Velez, Jesus "Jay" (Denise) Corral, David (Jennifer) Corral, Ashton Beck and Maia Palomar and great grandmother of 8; devoted daughter of the late Monico Sr. and Augustine Gutierrez; dearest sister of Alberta "Birdie" (the late Ernie) Jacob, Eugene "Geno" (the late Marie) Gutierrez, Diane Medina, Kathleen Alvarez (Hector Loya) and the late Yolanda Contreras, Elizabeth "Cookie" Gutierrez, Alice Martinez and Monico Jr. "Babe" and Fernando "Pepe" Gutierrez; treasured aunt and great aunt of many; adored grandma of furry granddogs, Charlie, Aniko, Milo, Chandler and Bentley. Visitation Friday, April 12th from 3:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Drake & Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Ave., Chicago. Friends and family will meet at Notre Dame de Chicago Parish, 1334 W. Flournoy, Chicago on Saturday, April 13th for visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Rosehill Cemetery. Info., 773-561-6874.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019