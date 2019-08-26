|
Arlene R. Passero, nee Schimpf, age 83, of Lisle, formerly of North Riverside. Beloved wife of the late Frank Passero and the late Richard P. Vance; loving mother of the late Richard W. Vance; step mother of Joann (Tony) Zapotocky and Marlene Cooper; sister of William (Diane) Schimpf; aunt of Bill Schimpf and Kirk (Patricia) Schimpf; great aunt of Karley (fiancé Dominic Guida), Kristopher, Kirk Jr. Visitation Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 9 A.M. to time of Service 11 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Memorials appreciated to Brookdale Hospice, 3701 W. Algonquin Rd Ste 100, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008. Interment Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
