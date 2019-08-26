Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Passero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Passero

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Passero Obituary
Arlene R. Passero, nee Schimpf, age 83, of Lisle, formerly of North Riverside. Beloved wife of the late Frank Passero and the late Richard P. Vance; loving mother of the late Richard W. Vance; step mother of Joann (Tony) Zapotocky and Marlene Cooper; sister of William (Diane) Schimpf; aunt of Bill Schimpf and Kirk (Patricia) Schimpf; great aunt of Karley (fiancé Dominic Guida), Kristopher, Kirk Jr. Visitation Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 9 A.M. to time of Service 11 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Memorials appreciated to Brookdale Hospice, 3701 W. Algonquin Rd Ste 100, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008. Interment Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now