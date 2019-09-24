|
|
Arlene R. Rutstein, nee Zeller. Beloved wife of the late Leonard D.; devoted mother of Joel, Neal (Andrea Despotes), Paul (Melissa Morton-Jost), and Carl (Carolyn) Rutstein; cherished grandmother ("Mema") of Amanda, Adam, Jacob (Anna Russell), and Jessica Rutstein, Brooke (Jeremy) Sawyer, and Stephen, Emma, Sarah, Tess, and Julian Rutstein; proud great-grandmother of James Rutstein; treasured sister of Shirley (late Dr. Sol) Aizenstein and the late Judy (Dr. Mark) Cohen; loving daughter of the late Bertha and Alex Zeller; special friend of Roz and Milt Applebaum; will be deeply missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family would like to thank Arlene's dedicated caregivers for their kindness. Arlene was an entrepreneur, business owner, freelance journalist, a talented photographer and pianist, and an avid swimmer. Funeral service Tues, Sept. 24, 2 PM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment private for family and closest friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, www.apdaparkinson.org, or the . For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 24, 2019