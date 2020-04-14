Home

Arlene Rabe


1925 - 2020
Arlene Rabe Obituary
Arlene Rabe, 94, of Lincolnshire, Illinois passed away on April 10, 2020. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 28, 1925 to Charles and Susan (nee Weber) Reil. Arlene was the loving wife to the late Robert (2004). She is survived by her loving children Lynne and Bob, Jr and other loving extended family. She was preceded in death by her loving sister Lorraine Snow. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Lake Forest. A Private interment will take place at All Saint's Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2020
