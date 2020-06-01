Arlene Rae Lukashevich (nee Vig), age 83, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1971, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Naperville. She was born July 19, 1936 in Lampson, WI.
Arrangements by?Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Arrangements by?Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 1, 2020.