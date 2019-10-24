|
Arlene S. Fischman, nee Hoffman, age 83. Beloved wife of Irwin for 64 years; cherished mother of Rhonda (Doug) Edmonds, Barry Fischman, Karen (Michael) Mittelmark and Steven Fischman; loving grandmother of Matthew Mittelmark; devoted daughter of the late Morris and Lillian Hoffman, dear daughter-in-law of the late Peter and Delia Fischman; treasured cousin and friend to many. Graveside service Friday, Oct. 25th, 11:30 AM at Shalom Memorial Park, Rand Rd and Rte 53 in Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Arlene's name to the Jewish United Fund www.juf.org would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824) or
