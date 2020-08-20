1/
Arlene Sangiacomo
Arlene Sangiacomo, at rest August 18, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Rocco M. "Rocky" and Lisa (nee Donino) Sangiacomo; loving sister of Mary Ann and Ronald (Emily) Sangiacomo, Judi Williams and Lisa (Steve) Chico-Vincent; dearest aunt of Ronald Jr. (Crystal), Rocco "Rocky" (Robyn Pearson), Samantha and Steve; dear great aunt of Ronald III "Tre", Kendal, Alexis and Ethan. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Friday August 21, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, Melrose Park. Visitation at the Church from 10 A.M. till time of Funeral Mass. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 seating is limited to 50 people and all are required to wear a mask. Arrangements entrusted to Anthony P. Cappetta & Son Funeral Services. Info 630-707-0130


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
