Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
1775 Grove Street
Glenview, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Anthony
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Scott Anthony

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Scott Anthony Obituary
Arlene Scott Anthony, 88, passed peacefully into the loving arms of our Father on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert Anthony for over sixty-four years; dear mother to Robert F. Anthony, Jr., Julie (John) Grayhack, and Peter (Susan) Anthony; loving grandmother of nine: Jessica Feltes (fiancé Nico Zlotek) and Nicole (Rick) Pecora, Tim and Billy O'Brien, Patrick, Matthew, and Timmy Grayhack, and Sofia and Will Anthony. She is also survived by her brother Charles Scott, sister-in-law Mary Scott, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends across the country. Arlene is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Mary Carol (William T.) O'Brien, her brother Robert Scott and her niece Sister Mary Arlene Scott, OP. Visitation,Thursday, December 5, 2019 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass, Friday, December 6, 2019,10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Glenview, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, IL 60025.Should friends desire, memorials may be made in Arlene's name to the Glenview Public Library, https://www.glenviewpl.org/donate/ or to Sister Paulanne's Needy Family Fund https://www.givecentral.org/location/552/event/17531. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now