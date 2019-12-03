|
Arlene Scott Anthony, 88, passed peacefully into the loving arms of our Father on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert Anthony for over sixty-four years; dear mother to Robert F. Anthony, Jr., Julie (John) Grayhack, and Peter (Susan) Anthony; loving grandmother of nine: Jessica Feltes (fiancé Nico Zlotek) and Nicole (Rick) Pecora, Tim and Billy O'Brien, Patrick, Matthew, and Timmy Grayhack, and Sofia and Will Anthony. She is also survived by her brother Charles Scott, sister-in-law Mary Scott, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends across the country. Arlene is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Mary Carol (William T.) O'Brien, her brother Robert Scott and her niece Sister Mary Arlene Scott, OP. Visitation,Thursday, December 5, 2019 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass, Friday, December 6, 2019,10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Glenview, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, IL 60025.Should friends desire, memorials may be made in Arlene's name to the Glenview Public Library, https://www.glenviewpl.org/donate/ or to Sister Paulanne's Needy Family Fund https://www.givecentral.org/location/552/event/17531. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 3, 2019