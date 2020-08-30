Arlene Wuyte, age 85, of Darien, IL. Dear daughter of the late John and Sophie Wuyte; dear sister of Carol D. (Leonard) Mikuta and the late John (the late Loretta) Wuyte; cherished aunt of Lynn (Bill) Zielinski, Laura Wrona, Susan Fujimoto, and the late Karen (Jeff) Curry; dear great aunt of Matthew, Brian (Andrea Leschewski), and David Zielinski, Christine (Doron Mor) John, Jim (Katie Johnson) Curry, Rosy, Jeffrey, Joseph, Bonnie and Benjamin Fujimoto, Michele (Eric) Stanish and James Wrona. Visitation Tuesday, September 1st, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden) Downers Grove. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
