Arlene Wuyte
Arlene Wuyte, age 85, of Darien, IL. Dear daughter of the late John and Sophie Wuyte; dear sister of Carol D. (Leonard) Mikuta and the late John (the late Loretta) Wuyte; cherished aunt of Lynn (Bill) Zielinski, Laura Wrona, Susan Fujimoto, and the late Karen (Jeff) Curry; dear great aunt of Matthew, Brian (Andrea Leschewski), and David Zielinski, Christine (Doron Mor) John, Jim (Katie Johnson) Curry, Rosy, Jeffrey, Joseph, Bonnie and Benjamin Fujimoto, Michele (Eric) Stanish and James Wrona. Visitation Tuesday, September 1st, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden) Downers Grove. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org are appreciated. Please support the family by signing the online guestbook and tribute page at www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com

Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan. 630-968-1000.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
August 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
