Arline Gehrt nee Schaal, age 90 of Elmhurst formerly of Lombard and Glen Ellyn. Beloved wife of Robert Gehrt; loving mother of Stephen (Beverly) and Jonathan (Linda); devoted grandmother of seven; great-grandmother of 8. Visitation Thursday, April 4th, 3-8 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 Blks. S. of Roosevelt) Lombard. In state Friday, 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1165 S. Westmore-Meyers Rd., Lombard, IL 60148. Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1165 S. Westmore-Meyers Rd., Lombard, IL 60148, or St. Jude's Hospital for Children, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
