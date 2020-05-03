Arline J. Czech
Arline J. Czech, nee Nelson, 92, of DesPlaines formerly of Jefferson Park. Passed away April 23, 2020 in Niles, Illinois. Beloved wife of the late Peter S. Czech. Loving mother of Christine (the late Terry) Blair, Betty (Chris) Mrozek and Michael (Carri) Czech. Proud grandmother of Richard (Ashley) Loza, Jennifer (Peter) Hoza, Kristin (Ken) Brown, Heather (Gelu) Croitor, Emily, Annie, Sarah and Joshua (Emma) Czech. Great Grandmother of Evan, Brielle, Andrew Hoza, Lucas and Selah Brown.

Due to the government regulations concerning public gatherings the funeral service and interment has taken place. Services entrusted to the M J Suerth Funeral Home. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
