Armand Edmund Warnecke, age 85. Retired Lt. Col. in the U.S. Air Force. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Warnecke; cherished father of John (Janet) and James (Beth) Warnecke; loving grandfather of Elyse and Jonathan Warnecke. Funeral Friday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5211 Carpenter St. Downers Grove. Lying in State 9 a.m. to time of service at 10 a.m. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. For funeral info (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019