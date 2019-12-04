Home

POWERED BY

Services
Immanuel Lutheran Church
5211 Carpenter St
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Lying in State
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
5211 Carpenter St
Downers Grove, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
5211 Carpenter St
Downers Grove, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Armand Warnecke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Armand Edmund Warnecke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Armand Edmund Warnecke Obituary
Armand Edmund Warnecke, age 85. Retired Lt. Col. in the U.S. Air Force. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Warnecke; cherished father of John (Janet) and James (Beth) Warnecke; loving grandfather of Elyse and Jonathan Warnecke. Funeral Friday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5211 Carpenter St. Downers Grove. Lying in State 9 a.m. to time of service at 10 a.m. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. For funeral info (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Armand's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -