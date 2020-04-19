Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Armand Orie Norehad


1934 - 2020
Armand Orie Norehad Obituary
Armand Orie Norehad passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at age 85. Armand was born June 16, 1934 to Christine (née Kashian) and Onnig Norehad. He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Marilyn (née Calderini), and three sons, David, Michael (wife, Michelle), and Steven. Loving Grandfather of Julie, Jennifer, Jessica, John, Peter, and Margot. Armand is also survived by his sister, Anna Marie, and brother, Ernest.

As a lifelong Chicagoan, Armand attended Kilmer Grammar School, Sullivan High School, Purdue University, and graduated from Northwestern University Business School with a master's degree in Business Administration. Following graduate school, Armand worked for his father's manufacturing business for 10 years, followed by several decades in the financial industry. As a managing partner in the Bear Stearns Chicago office, Armand's leadership built the office into the highest grossing location outside of New York City. In his retirement, Armand remained active in multiple businesses as an investor and leader. Throughout his life, Armand acted as a mentor to his family and friends, guiding them through key life decisions and struggles, for which he will always be remembered.

Armand and Marilyn enjoyed traveling and exploring the world together. He was an avid golfer, skier, and tennis player. Armand, who always had a love for the arts, discovered a passion and talent for sculpting during his retirement. Throughout his life, Armand gave a tremendous amount of time and energy to contributing to a variety of charitable and philanthropic organizations close to his heart. As a first generation Armenian American, Armand was devoted to Armenian causes and held leadership positions in several Armenian organizations on both the local and national level.

Services for Armand will be held this summer or fall at the Church of the Holy Comforter in Kenilworth, Illinois. Contributions in memory of Armand may be made to: The Alzheimer's Foundation of America www.alzfdn.org

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)915-1263.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
