July 28, 1931 – December 18, 2019

Armand Thomas, 88, passed away in his home in Carbondale, Colorado on December 18, 2019 in the presence of his family.

He was a devoted husband, loving father, and beloved grandfather. He will be dearly missed, but will remain in our hearts forever. He married Nancy Pactor in Chicago in 1953. They ran a pharmacy in Chicago for 40 years and raised their family in Wilmette.

Armand is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Steven (Nancy) Thomas of Superior, Colorado; daughter, Betsy (Mark) Gatehouse of Greensboro, North Carolina; grandson, Rick (Dori) Thomas of Chicago; and granddaughter, Libby (Jason) Hartmann of Aspen.

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
