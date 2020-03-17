|
|
Armando Di Nunzio, age 90, passed away on March 16, 2020. Armando was the beloved husband of the late Autilia; loving father of Maria and Miriam Di Nunzio. He was preceded in death by 5 siblings in Italy, and he was a fond uncle, cousin and friend of many. Armando was a member of Operating Engineer's Union Local #150 for 60 years, and Before immigrating to America, he proudly served as a member of Italy's elite Carabinieri police force. Visitation Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii 1224 W. Lexington, Chicago, IL from 9:00 a.m. until the time of a Mass at 10:00 a.m. The interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Hillside. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or call (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2020