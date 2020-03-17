|
Armando Di Nunzio, age 90, passed away on March 16, 2020. Armando was the beloved husband of the late Autilia; loving father of Maria and Miriam Di Nunzio. He was preceded in death by 5 siblings in Italy, and he was a fond uncle, cousin and friend of many. Armando was a member of Operating Engineer's Union Local #150 for 60 years, and before immigrating to America, he proudly served as a member of Italy's elite Carabinieri police force. Visitation Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral Wednesday, friends and family are asked to meet at Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii 1224 W. Lexington, Chicago, IL for Mass at 10:00 a.m. The interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Hillside. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or call (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2020