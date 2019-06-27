|
Armando Rossi passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the Golden Age of 92. Beloved Husband of Angelrose nee D'Alessandro Rossi. Devoted Father of Connie (Joseph) Indelli, Denise (Greg) Allen and Jack Rossi. Loving Son of the Late Genarro Rossi and the Late Consiglia Liberatore. Fond Grandfather of George (Erika) Indelli, Joseph Indelli, Catrina Geyer, Vanessa Allen, Deanna (John) Chiros and Jennero Rossi. Fond Great Grandfather of Alyssa Geyer, Dylan Geyer, Angelina Geyer, Evan Geyer and Nicholas Geyer. Family and Friends are to gather for the Visitation Friday, June 28, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, Illinois 60162 (Located between Mannheim and Wolf Road). Funeral to follow Saturday, June 29, 2019 from Russo's Hillside Chapels at 9:00 a.m. Proceeding to Christ the King Catholic Church, 1501 South Main Street, Lombard, Illinois 60148. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated promptly at 10:30 a.m. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois. For additional information call (708) 449-5300. Please visit Armando's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign his guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 27, 2019