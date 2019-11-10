Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint James Armenian Church
816 Clark St.
Evanston, IL
View Map
Armenag J. Guediguian Obituary
Armenag J. Guediguian, of Glenview, IL. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Mary Guediguian. Loving brother of Hripsime (the late John) Aprahamian, Sonia, the late Zaven Guediguian; nephew of the late Marcos, Vartanoush, Yeznig, Lucy, Jack, Anton Kejijian. Visitation Mon., Nov. 11, 2019, 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., Prayers at 7 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Service Tues., Nov. 12, 2019, 11 a.m. at Saint James Armenian Church, 816 Clark St., Evanston, IL 60201. Interment Memorial Park. Memorials to the church.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019
