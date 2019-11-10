|
Armenag J. Guediguian, of Glenview, IL. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Mary Guediguian. Loving brother of Hripsime (the late John) Aprahamian, Sonia, the late Zaven Guediguian; nephew of the late Marcos, Vartanoush, Yeznig, Lucy, Jack, Anton Kejijian. Visitation Mon., Nov. 11, 2019, 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., Prayers at 7 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Service Tues., Nov. 12, 2019, 11 a.m. at Saint James Armenian Church, 816 Clark St., Evanston, IL 60201. Interment Memorial Park. Memorials to the church.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019