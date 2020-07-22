1/1
Armin E. Muth
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Armin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born April 14, 1935. Beloved husband of 40 years to Judith L. Muth (nee Dixon-Kroll), peacefully passed away at home in Matteson, IL. Armin will be most dearly missed by his loving blended family; Danette, Judy, Pamela (Rob), Deborah, Helene, Armin Jr. (Pam), Janet (Jeff) & Martin (Pam). Cherished grandfather of 18 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Friend of Bill W. for 48 years. Armin proudly served in the Army during the Eisenhower Administration. He spent his career and retired at Illinois Bell. Memorial Visitation Friday, July 24th from 4 p.m. until time of Chapel Service & Military Honors, 6:30 p.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. PHASE 4 COVID 19 REGULATIONS; Visitors MUST wear a mask when attending the visitation, loitering is NOT allowed in order to accommodate all guests paying their respects. Interment will be private. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 06:30 PM
Kerry Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Service
06:30 PM
Kerry Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Alex Brandt
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved