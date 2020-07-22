Born April 14, 1935. Beloved husband of 40 years to Judith L. Muth (nee Dixon-Kroll), peacefully passed away at home in Matteson, IL. Armin will be most dearly missed by his loving blended family; Danette, Judy, Pamela (Rob), Deborah, Helene, Armin Jr. (Pam), Janet (Jeff) & Martin (Pam). Cherished grandfather of 18 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Friend of Bill W. for 48 years. Armin proudly served in the Army during the Eisenhower Administration. He spent his career and retired at Illinois Bell. Memorial Visitation Friday, July 24th from 4 p.m. until time of Chapel Service & Military Honors, 6:30 p.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. PHASE 4 COVID 19 REGULATIONS; Visitors MUST wear a mask when attending the visitation, loitering is NOT allowed in order to accommodate all guests paying their respects. Interment will be private. www.kerryfh.com
