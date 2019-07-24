Arnell Brady Jr., 65, of Havelock, North Carolina, formerly of Gary, IN, passed away on July 16, 2019, after fulfilling his wish of visiting home to spend time with his mother. He was born April 3rd, 1954 to Rosemarie and Arnell Brady Sr. A 1972 West Side High School graduate, Arnell served 18 years in the United States Marine Corp until his health prevented him to continue to do so. Years later he worked at the Department of Corrections and retired as the Director of the Havelock Senior Center. He leaves to cherish his fond memories his parents, Arnell and Rosemarie Brady Sr. wife Noura; daughters Stephanie, Melissa (Preon) and Natasha; sons, Adreaunn, Arthur, Cornelius, Terrell, Ahmad (Daneka), and Abraham (Candes); grandchildren Aiden, Ava, Kairi, Cameron, Bahja, and Gabriel; sisters, Angela, Rhonda (Paul), and Zina (Leonard); brother Gregory (Valerie); aunt Addine; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents Willie and Bennie, and aunt Verenda. Visitation Saturday July 27, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by funeral services at 2:00 p.m. all at the Guy and Allen Chapel, 2959 West 11th Ave., Gary, IN. Minister Dr. DeAndre Caldwell officiating. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 24, 2019