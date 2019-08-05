|
Arnold Chick, age 88, beloved husband and best friend for 60 years of Arlene, nee Odelson, cherished father of Ira (Rhona) Chick, Shari (Dr. Mitchell) Bernsen and Jeffrey Chick, loving grandfather of Lindsay Chick (fiance' Alex Sloan), Adam Chick, Samantha Bernsen, Jamie Bernsen and Josh Chick, dear brother of the late Rosalea (Alvin) Resnik, fond cousin of Lee and Donald Geller, Harvey and Thelma Shaps and Robert Chick. Our dad was our biggest hero and we will continue to brag about him for as long as we live. His unconditional love, patience, wisdom and gentle nature will be part of us forever. Funeral Tuesday 10:30 am at Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah, 3220 Big Tree Lane, Wilmette. Interment private. Contributions to the Illinois Holocaust Museum
