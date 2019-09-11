Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Arnold Cowen. Beloved husband of Phyllis for 68 years. Beloved father of Lori (Bruce) Harris, Gary (Nina) Cowen, and Sharon (Allen) Lefkovitz. Proud grandfather of Nicole Harris (Matt Marcin), Mollie Cowen, Annie Harris, Emma Cowen, Jake Lefkovitz, Zach Lefkovitz, and Jeff Lefkovitz. Dear brother of Davida (the late Marty) Goldner, and the late Carole. Cherished brother-in-law of Richard (Carole) Spilberg. Service Thursday 1PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 11, 2019
