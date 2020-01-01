Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Northbrook Community Synagogue
2548 Jasper Ct.
Northbrook, IL
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:30 PM
Westlawn Cemetery
7801 W. Montrose
Norridge , IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arnold Schultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnold E. Schultz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazzan Arnold "Arnie" E. Schultz, beloved husband of Susan Schultz nee Gordon. Loving father of Lesley Lazar and Michael (Sari) Schultz. Cherished Papa of Jackson Lazar, Sadee, Noa, Ruby, and Jacob Schultz. Dear brother of Ronald (Myra) Schultz and Son of the late Herman and Beatrice Schultz. Adored brother-in law of Jan Cunningham and Barbara (the late Howie) Rubenstein and son-in-law of the late Irv and Flo Gordon. Treasured uncle of many nieces and nephews. Services Thursday 11 AM at Northbrook Community Synagogue, 2548 Jasper Ct., Northbrook, IL. We will meet Thursday 1:30 PM at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W. Montrose, Norridge for the interment. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to your preferred charity would be appreciated. Arrangement by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824) or

www.MitzvahFunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arnold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
Download Now