Hazzan Arnold "Arnie" E. Schultz, beloved husband of Susan Schultz nee Gordon. Loving father of Lesley Lazar and Michael (Sari) Schultz. Cherished Papa of Jackson Lazar, Sadee, Noa, Ruby, and Jacob Schultz. Dear brother of Ronald (Myra) Schultz and Son of the late Herman and Beatrice Schultz. Adored brother-in law of Jan Cunningham and Barbara (the late Howie) Rubenstein and son-in-law of the late Irv and Flo Gordon. Treasured uncle of many nieces and nephews. Services Thursday 11 AM at Northbrook Community Synagogue, 2548 Jasper Ct., Northbrook, IL. We will meet Thursday 1:30 PM at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W. Montrose, Norridge for the interment. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to your preferred charity would be appreciated. Arrangement by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824) or
www.MitzvahFunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 1, 2020