Arnold Fabrikant, Age 75. Beloved husband of Wendy. Loving father of Samson Fabrikant and Charles (Colleen) Fabrikant. Proud grandfather of Elizabeth. Dear brother of Joel Fabrikant and the late Dennis Fabrikant. Private graveside services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the animal , Northwest Suburban Chabad, www.nwschabad.org. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2020