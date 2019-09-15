Home

Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Lying in State
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
7211 W. Talcott Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
7211 W. Talcott Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Arnold G. Pirsoul, 84, of Norwood Park. Beloved husband for 58 years to Bonnie Wren Pirsoul. Loving father of Michelle (Meredith) Stevens, Denise (James) Ference, Gregory Pirsoul, and Victor (Adelita Mendoza) Pirsoul. Proud grandfather of Maximilian Gardocki, Samantha Hill, and Nicholas Gardocki. Great-grandfather of Madison and Maximus. Dear brother of Eliane Ollier-Pirsoul. Retired 30 year employee of E.H. Brown Advertising Co. Lying-in-state Tuesday, Sept. 17th, from 10:00AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 7211 W. Talcott Ave, (at Harlem), Chicago, IL. until time of Mass at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers memorials to: Multiple Sclerosis Society, 525 W. Monroe St., Suite 1510, Chicago, IL. 60661 appreciated. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Services entrusted to M J Suerth Funeral Home. For more information call 773 631 1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019
