May 21, 1929–September 24, 2020. Husband of Constance, father of Andrew (Leslie Derkash), Sarah (Todd Maceira), grandfather of Max, Alex and Sophie Goldberg and of Hunter Maceira. Brother of Susan Marks (Michael Green) and sister-in-law Annette Grivetti. Arnold died after a long struggle with Lewy Body Dementia. His work as a psychiatrist, psychoanalyst and teacher was the animating focus of his long professional life. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chicago Institute for Psychoanalysis at 122 S. Michigan-Suite 1300, Chicago, IL 60603 or to The Greater Chicago Food Depository-4100 W Ann Lurie Pl. Chicago IL 60632. A memorial will be held when such gatherings are possible.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
