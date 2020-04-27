|
Arnold J. Drobny, 78, beloved husband of the late Susan Lee Drobny; loving father of Allison (Jim) Popowski; devoted son of the late Sarah and Charles Drobny; dear brother of Irving (Arlene) Drobny and the late Sheldon (Anita) Drobny; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many.
Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For information and to leave tributes and condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 847.255.3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 27, 2020