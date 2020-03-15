|
Arnold "Arnie" J Glass. Beloved husband of Madelon Glass nee Cohn. Loving father of Belinda (Steven Tarter) Glass, Marty (Rose Bachi) Glass, Marya (Geof Syphers) Glass, and Hiram Glass. Cherished grandfather of Sara Gruenwald. Dear brother of the late Irwin Glass. Graveside service Monday 2:30PM at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Arnie's name to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, jdrf.org, or WTTW, wttw.com would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824) or www.MitzvahFunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020