December 31, 1927 – March 13, 2020
A thoughtful, philosophic man with many interests, intellectual curiosity and an intense love for his family passed away at Evanston Hospital, following post-surgery complications. Born Abraham Julius Glass in Chicago, but known as Arnie to all, his predeceased family includes parents Ben and Mary (nee Pollen) Glass, and brother Irwin ("Itzie"). Raised on Shakespeare Ave. on the Northwest side, Arnie met Madelon ("Sissy") Cohn, who lived down the street. Though their romance didn't bloom until young adulthood, Arnie and Sissy eventually fell deeply in love and married in 1952.
Arnie attended local colleges, culminating in his Masters degree in sociology from Univ. of Chicago. His professional life took him on several paths: social worker; fundraiser and executive director for Beth Emet Synagogue in Evanston; and ultimately professor of sociology at Truman City College. With a lifelong interest in rare and used books, Arnie also owned and operated Abraham's Books in Evanston for 20 years.
Along the way, he and Madelon had four children: Belinda (Stephen Tarter); Marty (Rose Bachi); Marya (Geof Syphers); and Hiram Glass. Arnie and Madelon raised their family in Evanston and were married for 68 years. His love of music left an indelible imprint on his family. From Mahler and Bach to John Prine and Steve Goodman, Arnie could be found in front of the stereo, listening and conducting with his baton.
In addition to Madelon and their four children, Arnie is survived by granddaughter Sara Gruenwald, several nephews and cousins, and a wide circle of good friends that span multiple generations. A graveside service was held on March 16. The family looks forward to a time when we can safely gather to celebrate his life as he would've wished: with lots of friends and too much food! To honor Arnie, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org) or WTTW-Chicago (wttw.com).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020