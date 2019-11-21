|
Arnold K. Leavitt "Arny", age 87. Beloved husband of Sandra "Sandi" nee Bloch. Loving father of Debbie (George) Castleberry and Gail Culberson. Proud grandfather of Stephen Culberson. Dear brother of Philip (Ellen), Richard (Susan) and brother in law of Ellen (Stuart) Goldin. Fond uncle of many. President of Union Liquor Company. Service Friday 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, www.alz.org/donate. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019