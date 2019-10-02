Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Divine Word Residence
1901 Waukegan Rd.
Techny, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Divine Word Residence
1901 Waukegan Rd.
Techny, IL
View Map
Fr. Arnold Lang SVD


1926 - 2019
Fr. Arnold Lang SVD Obituary
Fr. Arnold Lang, SVD, 93, Born March 31, 1926, St. Henry, OH at rest Sept 26, 2019. Devoted son of the late Henry and Anna nee Brachmann Langenkamp; loving brother of the late Marie (Mohlman), Norbert, Sr. Anastasia CPPS, Anna (Miller), Sr. Norberta PHJC, Bro. Berchmans, SVD, Richard, Dorothy (Muhlenkamp), Ralph, and Fr. August, SVD. Visitation at Divine Word Residence, Thursday, October 3, 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Techny, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Fr. Lang's name for the care of retired Divine Word Missionaries at Divine Word Residence, 1901 Waukegan Rd., Techny, IL 60082. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 2, 2019
