Arnold Loeb of Romanian Kosher. Loving husband of Lynne Loeb and the late Betty Loeb. Devoted father of Karen (Richard) Levin and Katharine (Bruce Fogel) Loeb. Proud grandfather of Elizabeth (Daniel), Samuel, Avi, Ariella (CJ), Rebecca and Jonah. Beloved great grandfather of Ryan, Kaylia, Madison and Oliver. Fond step-father of Avi (Shira) Zimmerman. Dear step-grandfather of Eitan, Yaacov and Tamar. Service Friday 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Chicago Mitzvah Campaign. 2939 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60645 www.chicagomitzvahcampaign.org and Congregation Adas Yeshurun, 3050 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60645 www.adasyeshurun.com. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2020