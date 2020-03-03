Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:30 PM
Shalom Memorial Park
Rand Rd and Wilke Rd
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map

Arnold Magid

Arnold Magid Obituary
Arnold "Arnie" Magid, age 86, beloved husband of the late Harriet nee Klawans, cherished father of Linda Magid Hartmann, Larry Magid, and Lester (Angie) Magid; loving grandfather of Samantha and Emily; dear brother of the late Earl (Pearl) Magid. A veteran of the Korean War, he was with the 6th Armored Division and trained at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO. Graveside services Tuesday, 1:30PM at Shalom Memorial Park, Rand Rd and Wilke Rd in Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Arnie's name to Veterans of Foreign Wars, VFW<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); .org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www..org, would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824) or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2020
