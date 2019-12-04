|
|
Arnold Mitzman, of Morton Grove, died peacefully on his 89 birthday; beloved husband for 44 years of the late Eileen, nee Zelkin; loving father of Karyn (Jay) Fishman, Jeff (Tammy Marrero) Mitzman, and Leslie (Randy) Greenberg; adored grandpa of Michael (Ali) and Daniel (Katie) Fishman; Noah and Josh Greenberg; proud great grandfather of Taylor and Lucas; devoted son of the late Alex and the late Sarah Mitzman; dear brother of Rochelle Barnett and the late Gloria Schuler; cherished companion of Darlene Flood; treasured uncle and friend to many. Service Thursday, 12 Noon at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 Blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Dancing While Cancering, www.dancingwhilecancering.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019