Arnie Cajet died peacefully June 22, 2020 surrounded by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann, his daughter Kim(Rick) Dsida and son Ken. After a stellar diving career at Loyola Academy and the University of Illinois, he coached for over 50 years, starting at Niles West High School, moving to New Trier High School and finishing at Loyola Academy. He was the first diving coach ever to be named to The International Swimming Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Illinois Swimming Association Diving Hall of Fame, the Illinois Swimming Coaches Association Hall of Fame and Loyola Academy Hall of Fame. He coached nine Illinois State Champions, one National Champion, 27 National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (NISCA) All Americans and seven honorable mentions All Americans. He was the NISCA Diving chairman for 16 years.



After retiring he had more time to devote to his four grandsons Rick(Shannon), Brad(Ashley), Jeff (Megan) and Matt Dsida. He loved to attend their sporting events, cheering loudly and enthusiastically. Aside from diving and family, his other love was fishing. He would fish anywhere, Lake Michigan, Lake Delavan, the Gulf of Mexico or even the ponds at Walt Disney World. One never knew if he had a good day or was skunked because he could fish all day.



Recently, his joy came from his first great grandchild, Charlie(Rick & Shannon) and the knowledge of another great grandchild coming in August(Jeff & Megan).



He was a wonderful Husband, Father, Poppy & Great Poppy. He will be missed.





