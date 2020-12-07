Arnold P. "Arnie" Nagelberg, 70, beloved husband of Sharon nee Goldner for 41 years; loving father of Erin and Chad; dear brother of Susan (Mark) Heller; fond brother-in-law of Donna (Ronald) Gold and Meryl (Bruce) Benjamin; devoted uncle of Adriane, Rachel, Josh, Michelle and Lauren. U.S. Navy Reservist and over 45 years with the Skokie Post Office. He was a true family man and a beloved Cubs and Iowa fan. Survivor of a kidney transplant. Private service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to University of Iowa Kidney Transplant and Research Fund at donate.givetoiowa.org
. For information, including a link to view the service or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.