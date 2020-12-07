1/1
Arnold P. Nagelberg
Arnold P. "Arnie" Nagelberg, 70, beloved husband of Sharon nee Goldner for 41 years; loving father of Erin and Chad; dear brother of Susan (Mark) Heller; fond brother-in-law of Donna (Ronald) Gold and Meryl (Bruce) Benjamin; devoted uncle of Adriane, Rachel, Josh, Michelle and Lauren. U.S. Navy Reservist and over 45 years with the Skokie Post Office. He was a true family man and a beloved Cubs and Iowa fan. Survivor of a kidney transplant. Private service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to University of Iowa Kidney Transplant and Research Fund at donate.givetoiowa.org. For information, including a link to view the service or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
