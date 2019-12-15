|
|
Arnold Roland Tetens age 82 of Park Ridge beloved husband of Fran (nee Kutt); loving father of Eric (Michelle), Kathleen (Tom) Burek, and Matthew Tetens; cherished papa of Connor and Brendan Burek; dear brother of Dennis (Betty) Tetens and son of the late Arthur and Irene Tetens. Visitation Sunday 3pm-9pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St (corner of Northwest Hwy/ Rt 14 and Rand Rd) Des Plaines, funeral prayers will be said Monday morning 10:00 am at the funeral home then going to Our Lady of Ransom Church 8300 Greenwood Ave, Niles, IL Mass 11:00 am Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For info please visit www.oehlerfuneralhome.com or call 847-824-5155
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019