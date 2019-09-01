|
Dr. Arnold Steinberg, age 88. Beloved husband of June Steinberg of blessed memory. Loving father of Steve (Teri), Steinberg, Barbara (Jay) Robinson, Ruth Gleicher, Mark (Julie) Stienberg. Proud Zadie of Debbie Steinberg, Zahava (Danny) Berman, Zev (Jessica) Steinrock, Bassie (Reuven) Zysman: Michael (Davita) Robinson, Danny Robinson: Ilana (Daniel) Gleicher-Bloom, Ari (Elizabeth Katcoff) Gleicher, Josh (Tihela Feit) Gleicher: Yudi, Yacov, and Chanie Steinberg. Super Proud Super-Zadie (great grandfather) of Zach and Abbie Berman, Leah Raizel Zysman: Ezra, Zoey June, and Lev Gleicher Bloom, Charlotte and Jonah Gleicher. Service Monday, 2PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to , , Or the ARK, www.arkchicago.org. Arrangments by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
