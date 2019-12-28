Home

Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
(630) 289-8054
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
View Map
Arnold T. Lidquist Obituary
Arnold "Arnie" T. Lidquist, of Schaumburg and formerly of Norwood Park; husband of Janet, nee Jewell; dad of Renee (Bill) Rzeszutko and Susan (Dan) Doyle; grandpa Arnie of Rachel and Riley Brands and Max and Jake Doyle; brother of the late Barbara Lidquist; cousin of Annette, Noreen, Elsie, Joyce, Barbara (Gerard) and Debbie (Steve). Visitation Sunday 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 1640 S. Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.) Streamwood. Funeral Monday 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 28, 2019
