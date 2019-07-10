|
Arnold C. Winnie age 87 of Crest Hill, IL formerly of Evergreen Park. Beloved husband of the late Adele Winnie; loving father of Arnold Jr. (Kathy) Winnie, Maureen (Frank) Coglianese, Richard (Jayne) Winnie, Susan (Bob Whitehouse) Clarke and Allen Winnie; devoted grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 6; fond brother of Doris (Bob) Peterson, late Shareen Winnie, late Irving (late Theresa) Winnie and late David (late Eleanor) Winnie; many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday July 13, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544 with services at 3:00 pm Saturday afternoon. (815) 577-5250 (andersonmemorialhomes.com)
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 10, 2019