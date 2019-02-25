|
Arnold "Arnie" Yusim, 93, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Yusim; loving father of Allan (Linda) Yusim and Jerry (Sandy) Yusim; cherished grandfather of Emily (Howard) Green, Jonathan Yusim, Amy (Tim) Treger and Bradley Yusim; adored great grandfather of Benjamin, Terry and Tanner; devoted son of the late Molly and Abraham Yusim; dear brother of Shirley Patzik Samuels; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many. Graveside service Tuesday 2 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For information, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847)255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2019