Aron Sprung, age 90. Beloved husband of Marilyn Jane Sprung nee Weiss. Loving father of Murray (Arla) Sprung and Dr. Larry (Rachel) Sprung. Dear grandfather of Daniel (Jackie), Robert, Ari and Hannah. Cherished brother of the late Louis (the late Maxine) Sprung. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Am, (Food Pantry), 1370 Abbott Court, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 www.bethambg.org/temple-donation/
and Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah, 3220 Big Tree Lane, Wilmette, IL 60091 www.bhbe.org
would be appreciated. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the funeral service and interment service will be private. To attend the funeral livestream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com