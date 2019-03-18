Home

Arsen Perzigian

Arsen Perzigian Obituary
March 13, 1926 - February 18, 2019. Waukegan Township High Grad, WWII Vet, Waukegan Merchant Semi-Pro Running Back, proud father of five, grandfather of seven, always played by the rules (not just in sports), tireless friend of the little guy, loved to laugh and to be made to laugh, shot his age at golf (legitimate summer rules) at 78, smoked for a while but kicked it (no other bad habits). He is and will be tremendously missed.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 18, 2019
