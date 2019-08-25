|
|
Art J. Banach, age 88, of Des Plaines. Beloved husband of the late Loretta "Lorrie" Banach, nee Nolan. Loving father of Heather (David) Terry and Lynnea (David) Brand. Cherished grandfather of Rachel, Matthew, and Daniel Terry, and Nolan Brand. Dear brother of Edward (Florence) Banach. Fond uncle of many. Preceded by his parents Vincent and Anna Banach and siblings Steve (Nancy) Banach, Helen (the late Ed) Pinkowski.
Memorial visitation, Thursday, August 29th, 3:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd, at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Memorial Service Friday, August 30th, 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment private.
Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019