Artenza Mariotti
Artenza 'Tee' Mariotti, age 98, of Western Springs; beloved wife of the late Lawrence M. Mariotti, Sr. for 51 years; loving mother of Lawrence (Bruce Lanham) Mariotti, Jr., Robert Mariotti, & Donald (Lorraine) Mariotti; proud grandmother of Elizabeth, Ryan, & Lauren; great-grandmother of Reid, Will, & Ethan; dear sister of June Leinwander. Visitation 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 17 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Social distancing guidelines in place. Masks required. Mass 11 a.m. at St. John of the Cross Church, Western Springs. Family & friends attending must register at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4DA9AB2CA6FECE9-artenza by Wed. 9/16. Interment private. Per the family's request, kindly omit flowers. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
SEP
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
