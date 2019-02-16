Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur A. Nelson

Obituary Condolences

Arthur A. Nelson Obituary
Arthur A. Nelson, age 79, of Lincolnshire, beloved husband and best friend for 19 years of Marsha, nee Sohacki; loving father of Deborah (Jeff) Bergmann, Kathy Nelson Sopoci, Mark (Crystal) Nelson, and Matthew (Susan) Nelson; adored grandfather of 13; proud great grandfather of 5; dear brother of the late Francine Schubert; cherished brother-in-law of Patricia Sohacki and Sharon (Robert) Owen; treasured friend and mentor to many. Service Sunday 3:30 p.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). The family will be receiving condolences prior to the service from 2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to ManKind Project Chicago, www.chicago.mkp.org or , . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Goldman Funeral Group
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Group
Download Now