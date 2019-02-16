|
|
Arthur A. Nelson, age 79, of Lincolnshire, beloved husband and best friend for 19 years of Marsha, nee Sohacki; loving father of Deborah (Jeff) Bergmann, Kathy Nelson Sopoci, Mark (Crystal) Nelson, and Matthew (Susan) Nelson; adored grandfather of 13; proud great grandfather of 5; dear brother of the late Francine Schubert; cherished brother-in-law of Patricia Sohacki and Sharon (Robert) Owen; treasured friend and mentor to many. Service Sunday 3:30 p.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). The family will be receiving condolences prior to the service from 2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to ManKind Project Chicago, www.chicago.mkp.org or , . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2019