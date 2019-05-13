|
Arthur E. Goldberg, age 94. Beloved husband of Jacqueline nee Long. Loving father of William (Stacy Jaffe), Susan (Edward) Witkowki, Kenneth (Lety), and David (Catherine). Proud grandfather of Sarah and Brian Goldberg, and Casey Witkowski. Step grandfather of Kristine Witkowski (Pawel Madej) and Nicole (Hristo) Valkov. Cherished great grandfather of Jackson, Alex, Nicholas, Logan and Ethan. Dear brother of Doris (the late Melvin) Isenberg, and the late Irwin (Charlotte). Service Tuesday 12PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 13, 2019