Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Arthur E. Jennrich Obituary
Arthur E. Jennrich, Loving Husband of Eleanor (nee Deyerler); Beloved Father of Thomas (Donna), William "Bill" (Susan), Howard (Isabel) and the late Donna (Robert) Sonandres; Devoted Grandfather and Great Grandfather. 42 year employee of the US Postal Office. An extended obituary can be viewed at Cremation-Society.com. A Celebration of Art's Life will be held at Olson Burke/Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center on Thursday, March 12 from 3pm to 9pm. A Memorial Mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 7211 W. Talcott Ave, Chicago on Friday, March 13 at 10am. Inurnment: Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army (salvationarmy.org) preferred. For info: 773-774-3333.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020
