Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
773-774-3232
Arthur LeBlanc
Arthur E. LeBlanc


1957 - 2019
Arthur E. LeBlanc Obituary
Arthur E. LeBlanc, 62, of Chicago, IL passed away on August 14th, 2019. Arthur is survived by his sister Victoria O'Donnell, and his nieces and nephews Bob, Richard, Sherry, Elizabeth, Michelle and William. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Robert and Richard. He will forever be a shining character in family stories, fondly remembered speeding down the alley on his Kawasaki. He loved walking his dog, fishing, playing horseshoes and listening to rock music. He was funny, kind and had impeccable taste in music. He was a proud member of Teamsters Local 710 for 39 years, working at Breakthrough Beverage in Cicero. Arthur was loved immensely by his family and will be missed. In lieu of a memorial, cast a line and warmly remember Art.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 23, 2019
