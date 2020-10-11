Age 87 of White Bear Lake, Minnesota passed away peacefully and of natural causes on October 2, 2020. Born June 28, 1933 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Art was the eldest son of Arthur Edmund Pew, Jr. and Mary Elliott Trowbridge. He is preceded in death by his adored wife of 60 years, Judy, who was his dearest and most devoted companion. Art was a loving and admired father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his 4 children, Karen (Steve) Matysik, Lindy (Hans) Bucher, Arthur "Chip" (Shari) Pew IV, and Marion "Mari" (fiancé David Swanson) Pew; his 10 grandchildren, William "Will" Matysik, Taylor Matysik, Nicole (Ramiro) De Acevedo Ramos, Kessler (Adrienne) Horty, Julius Bucher, Arthur "A.J." Pew V, Leland Pew, Alvin Zavadil, Abigail "Abby" Zavadil, and Adeline "Ada" Zavadil; and 3 great grandchildren, Delfina De Acevedo Ramos, Desmond Horty, and Arden Horty. Art is also survived by his brother, R. Anderson Pew, his niece Lili, and nephews, Glenn and Jimmy. Art's family wishes to express gratitude for his devoted team of caregivers, especially to lead caregiver Barb Stephenson, who gave him such comfort in his later years. Art lived a full life surrounded by family, friends, railways, and water. After attending The Hotchkiss School in Connecticut and Princeton University in New Jersey, he enjoyed a long and respected career in the railroad as a systems analyst and purchasing director, eventually retiring from Burlington Northern. Art pursued his passion for trains by traveling extensively by rail and serving on the boards of both the Minnesota Transportation Museum and Downeast Rail Heritage Preservation Trust. He also served many years on the board of his family's philanthropic Pew Charitable Trusts. A private interment service was held at St. Mary's Cemetery in White Bear Lake, MN on October 6, presided over by Pastor Kyle Jackson of St. Andrew's Church in Mahtomedi with arrangements by Honsa Family Funeral Home, 651-429-6172. A public celebration of Art's life will be held sometime next year. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Minnesota Transportation Museum (transportationmuseum.org
) and Downeast Rail Heritage Preservation Trust (downeastscenicrail.org
).